Insider claims aespa will add 3 more members including well-known trainee Helen

According to an unidentified insider, SM Entertainment's rookie girl group aespa, set to debut on November 17 with their 1st digital single "Black Mamba", will be adding new members in the near future.

As many of you know, aespa currently consist of 4-members. But according to this insider, SM Entertainment plans on adding 3 more members, making a 7-member group.

An online post by this insider first surfaced back in October. Many people initially wrote this insider's comments off as baseless. However, with the recent release of aespa's "Black Mamba" MV teaser, the post is garnering renewed attention.

The insider claimed back on October 29,





"This song is similar to K/DA's 'Popstar' but a little heavier, and in the beginning it starts with the electric guitar before they shout 'Hey' and then Karina starts off in the center of the formation. However many times I listen to the song, it's just a plain, generic hip-girl song. Part 1. Karina, 2. Ningning, 3. Winter, 4 Aeri. The debut is only 4 members and Winter and Ningning have the most parts. The dance during the highlight part is similar to Girls' Generation's 'Girls bring the' part..."

Many netizens are now surprised to find that many of claims made in the post above came true. This insider also made the claim that 3 new members would be added some time after SME revealed aespa's official logo, by writing the names of the debuting members first:

Yoo Ji Min (Karina)

Ningning

Aeri (Giselle)

Kim Min Jung (Winter)

And then adding the names of the alleged new members:

Initial R/L, Initial N

Initial (Could be A, Y, W, etc), Initial J

Initial H, Initial R/L



Of the initials of the alleged new members mentioned, many netizens recognized the one with "Initial H, Initial R/L" as belonging to an already well-known SM trainee, Helen (born 2003, Australian-American).

What do you think of the claims and rumors?