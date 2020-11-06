13

Posted by haydn-an

Get ready to tune in to the finals of the 'K-Pop Cover Dance Festival 2020'

The competition for many K-pop fans has begun as the '2020 K-Pop Cover Dance Festival' opened up their doors to accept new cover dance videos.

Fans all over the globe are able to send in their cover dances to the K-Pop Cover Dance Festival every year. The final cover dance competition will be broadcast live tonight (November 6) at 10:55 PM EST (November 7, 1:00 PM KST). There will also be a special guest!



You can tune in for the finals on the 2020 K-Pop Cover Dance Festival's official Twitter page here.

Are you ready to watch the amazing dance cover dances by K-Pop fans around the world?

