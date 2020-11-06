Netizens praise TWICE's Tzuyu for her kindness as she fosters two rescue dogs

Recently, netizens and fans alike are praising a girl group member for her kind actions.

One netizen created a post on an online community explaining that TWICE member Tzuyu is fostering two rescue dogs. The netizen revealed that Tzuyu has named the two dogs Kaya and Butter.

Many TWICE fans know that Tzuyu would volunteer at shelters during the time she is not promoting actively. She has shown an affinity to dogs as she had shared photos of her pet with her fans through social media.

However, fans were given the sad news of Tzuyu's long time pet Gucci passing away two months ago. Tzuyu dedicated a post to her dog as she expressed her sadness and shared the pain with fans.

It was recently revealed that Tzuyu had taken in two pups from the rescue center to foster them until they find their forever homes. After seeing Tzuyu's kind actions, many fans and netizens are praising the girl group member for being an angel. Many netizens are supportive of Tzuyu and support adoption from rescue centers rather than buying them from the pet shop.

Netizens' Commented:

"Her face is pretty and even her heart."

"Awws, it still must be hard for her after losing her dog. Tzuyu is amazing."



"She's such an angel. She must be busy with work while promoting but still finds time to volunteer."



"She has such a big heart."



"I hope the two dogs can find homes, and everyone should adopt, not buy from pet shops."



"Member Jungyeon volunteers too."



"Her heart is so warm. I heard Tzuyu never got mad during the five years the members were together."



"I heard she fostered the two because one's the puppy of the other one."