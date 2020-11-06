NCT break their own record for highest album sales selling over 1.42 million copies of 'NCT – The 2nd Album RESONANCE Pt.1'

NCT continues to grow in its popularity as the group breaks their own album sales record.

NCT released their second full-length album 'NCT – The 2nd Album RESONANCE Pt.1' on October 12, 2020.

The multi-national, multi-member group was able to break their own record with this album. As of November 5 KST, the company reported their albums sales to be 1,428,765 copies sold. The group proved its global popularity by selling nearly 1.43 million copies of the new album. Their previous record was NCT127's 'Neo Zone' which sold 1,400,000 copies.

NCT became a million-seller artist earlier before this. They had surpassed 1.21 million copies sold in just a week after the release. Sales sky-rocketed domestically as well as overseas.

In particular, sales were record high in the U.S. the album ranked sixth place on Billboard 200 and ranked third place on Billboard's 'Artist 100' chart. They were able to successfully land on the charts for two consecutive weeks.

NCT also topped the iTunes Top Album charts in 35 countries and topped the United World Chart. The album also ranked second place on the Oricon Weekly Album Chart in Japan and topped other album charts overseas.

Not only this, but the group proved its global influence by topping China's QQ Music Digital Album Sales Chart.

NCT is scheduled to return on November 23rd with 'NCT – The 2nd Album RESONANCE Pt.2'. Officials have stated the group will plan to show a different side to their charm with the second part of their new album. They are also preparing various content with the newly added members.