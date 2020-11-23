BTS, Lim Chang Jung, and Jang Bum Joon top Instiz chart for the fourth week of November 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the fourth week of November (November 16 - November 22) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. BTS - "Dynamite" - 21,888 Points









2. Lim Chang Jung - "Love Should Be Not Harsh On You" - 13,833 Points









3. Jang Bum Joon - "Can't Sleep" - 11,832 Points









4. BLACKPINK - "Lovesick Girls" - 10,743 Points









5. Lee Seung Gi - "The Ordinary Man" - 9,099 Points









6. Kyung Seo - "Shiny Star (2020)" - 8,079 Points









7. MAMAMOO - "Dingga" - 7,460 Points









8. Refund Sisters (Uhm Jung Hwa, Lee Hyori, Jessi, Hwa Sa) - "Don't Touch Me" - 6,969 Points









9. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy" - 6,943 Points









10. BTS - "Life Goes On" - 6,396 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

