Netizens say JYP Entertainment is an expert in creating successful girl groups

Netizens have been recently talking about what JYP Entertainment never failed to do - create successful girl groups.

One netizen posted on an online community saying that JYP Entertainment never failed to create a successful girl group so far. JYP Entertainment has produced many girl groups in various generations beginning with Wonder Girls.

Wonder Girls has brought about the "Tell Me" craze as they skyrocketed with that song. They became the most popular girl group of their time.

Miss A was the next girl group to be released with the company. They became a popular girl group as they promoted the sexy concept with the song "Good Girl Bad Girl." Despite being the girl group to debut after the popularity of Wonder Girls, Miss A quickly became a popular group.

TWICE has gained immense popularity globally as they solidified their name as one of the most popular K-pop girl groups with their song "Cheer Up." Since then, TWICE steadily grows its fan base both domestically and internationally.

ITZY is the new girl group released by JYP and has gained a large fanbase of their own. With their singing skills and exceptional performance, they have gained recognition as a talented girl group with limitless potential.

Many netizens have agreed that all the girl groups released from JYP Entertainment have gained much popularity without failing to become successful. Netizens have discussed how the entertainment company became an expert in releasing girl idol groups in this era.

Netizens' Commented:

"I totally agree with this post."

"I think JYP is really good at releasing popular girl groups."



"Not one girl group failed in my opinion."



"No one can deny this. They are a good company."



"The company's success rate so far is 100%."

"I definitely trust JYP will release good girl group."



"TWICE is the top when it comes to the girl groups."



"I think J.Y. Park has good sense when picking the songs for the girl groups."





