Posted by haydn-an 1 hour ago

Netizens say JYP Entertainment is an expert in creating successful girl groups

AKP STAFF

Netizens have been recently talking about what JYP Entertainment never failed to do - create successful girl groups.

One netizen posted on an online community saying that JYP Entertainment never failed to create a successful girl group so far. JYP Entertainment has produced many girl groups in various generations beginning with Wonder Girls

Wonder Girls has brought about the "Tell Me" craze as they skyrocketed with that song. They became the most popular girl group of their time.

Miss A was the next girl group to be released with the company. They became a popular girl group as they promoted the sexy concept with the song "Good Girl Bad Girl."  Despite being the girl group to debut after the popularity of Wonder Girls, Miss A quickly became a popular group.

TWICE has gained immense popularity globally as they solidified their name as one of the most popular K-pop girl groups with their song "Cheer Up." Since then, TWICE steadily grows its fan base both domestically and internationally.

ITZY is the new girl group released by JYP and has gained a large fanbase of their own. With their singing skills and exceptional performance, they have gained recognition as a talented girl group with limitless potential. 

Many netizens have agreed that all the girl groups released from JYP Entertainment have gained much popularity without failing to become successful. Netizens have discussed how the entertainment company became an expert in releasing girl idol groups in this era.

Netizens' Commented:

"I totally agree with this post."

"I think JYP is really good at releasing popular girl groups."

"Not one girl group failed in my opinion."

"No one can deny this. They are a good company."

"The company's success rate so far is 100%."

"I definitely trust JYP will release good girl group."

"TWICE is the top when it comes to the girl groups."

"I think J.Y. Park has good sense when picking the songs for the girl groups."


2

sejun-the-great 49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago

Well, the thing is that JYP thrived with Wonder Girls, but things went wrong when he tried to push Wonder Girls into the USA which ended up flopping and because they were too busy in America, they lost popularity in Korea as well and SNSD and 2NE1 took their place.

Then Miss A had a lot of potential because of their debut, but the problem was that Suzy overshadowed the whole group and I think that caused a lot of tension between them and JYP kind of neglected them in a way that was similar to f(x) because they were too busy with Wonder Girls to care about them.

But it seems that JYP learned a bunch from his mistakes and he is now thriving with Twice and ITZY, because they are doing extremely well for themselves and it seems like they are bringing a lot of money in. Anyways, I want to know JYP's secret for finding all these talented people! :)

2

Nicole_Cervantes 58 minutes ago
58 minutes ago

Well duh, whether you like those groups or not, there's no denying their level of success and impact to the kpop industry.

