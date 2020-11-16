BTS, Jang Bum Joon, and BLACKPINK top Instiz chart for the third week of November 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the third week of November (November 9 - November 15) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. BTS - "Dynamite" - 23,670 Points









2. Jang Bum Joon - "Can't Sleep" - 14,792 Points









3. BLACKPINK - "Lovesick Girls" - 14,130 Points









4. Lim Chang Jung - "Love Should Be Not Harsh On You" - 14,023 Points









5. Jannabi - "A Thought On An Autumn Night" - 13,370 Points









6. Refund Sisters (Uhm Jung Hwa, Lee Hyori, Jessi, Hwa Sa) - "Don't Touch Me" - 8,449 Points









7. MAMAMOO - "Dingga" - 8,130 Points









8. TWICE - "I CAN'T STOP ME" - 7,604 Points









9. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy" - 7,441 Points









10. jawsh685 x BTS - "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat BTS Remix)" - 6,776 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

