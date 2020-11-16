Netizens say they can't choose between V or Jin when asked who the visual of BTS is

Recently, netizens and BTS fans have been in an endless discussion in an online community over who would be the visual of BTS.

Known as the "Worldwide Handsome," Jin has been known as the group's visual since their debut. However, with V maturing into his perfect looks, V has been given many nicknames such as "CGV," for his surreal good looks (he looks so good it can only be CG). Therefore, many have been fickle about who would be visual of BTS.

In the online community, one netizen posted various photos of the two members and have explained the most difficult choice would be to choose who is the best looking in the boy group.

Since then, many have left comments on who they believe is the visual of BTS. While there are some who can make a choice, many netizens decided just to pick both.

Netizens' Commented:

"I like both of them, but 100% I would pick V. He's my bias."

"I like Jin, but I think the two of them are the best visual combo."



"I think Jin looks the best."



"I like V."



"I can't choose, I think just both."



"I pick both as visuals."



"I pick both and also Jungkook."



"This post is so nice to look at. lol."



"I saw both of them in person, but I pick Jin, his real face is overpowering."



"I like V, but I want to choose both Jin and V and add Jungkook to my choice. lol."



"Both of them are so good looking."

