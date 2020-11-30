BTS becomes the fastest group to have five #1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart since The Beatles

2020 has been a remarkable year for BTS. They have set multiple milestones and records becoming the first Korean group to rank number 1 on the Billboard HOT 100 with a song that is predominantly Korean.

On November 30th, it was announced that "Life Goes On" has topped the Billboard HOT 100 making it the third BTS song to top the charts. This is not the only milestone BTS has set this year. They are becoming the group setting multiple milestones as they take the title of "The First Ever" in various categories.

They became the first K-Pop act to top the Billboard charts with "Dynamite," the first K-pop group to be nominated for the Grammys, the only K-Pop act in history to debut a song and album at number 1 on Hot 100 and Billboard 200 respectively, and they are the first K-pop group to land five number 1 albums on Billboard 200. Not only that, they have become the first group to occupy all top six rankings on Billboard's Digital Song Sales.

They are truly leaving a mark in history as they became the fastest group in history to land five number 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart since The Beatles in 1968. BTS made a great journey as they started out as a K-pop boy group from a small agency to dominating the world with their milestones.



BTS fans around the world are celebrating the remarkable achievements of the group as they take it to social media to share the joy with one another.

