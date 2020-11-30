"Beautiful both inside and out," Asiana flight attendant shares a story of actor Jung Woo Sung's kindness

Recently, a YouTuber's story about her encounter with actor Jung Woo Sung is gaining attention.

Back in April of this year, YouTuber Kim Soo Dal posted a video with the title "Asiana employee who really has something to tell Woo Sung Jung." In the video, she had invited a co-worker who wanted to share the story about the encounter she had with the actor over twenty years ago.

As many know, flight attendants are able to have the perks of meeting celebrities during their work as celebrities travel around the world. Kim Soo Dal invited her coworker, a flight attendant at Asiana Airlines. The flight attendant began the story by saying she had to guide a first-class guest to the gate. She said it was her first time bringing a first-class guest to the gate, so instead of getting on the flight first, she brought him over to the economy guest line and had him wait behind all the other passengers. That first-class guest happened to be actor Jung Woo Sung.

Rather than getting mad, Jung Woo Sung just smiled and asked, "Are you new?" then he patiently waited in line for fifteen minutes until everyone boarded. As he was getting into the airplane, he kindly greeted the flight attendant, "Thank you, I'll travel well." The flight attendant did not know what she had done wrong but was rebuked by her supervisors. When the supervisors apologized to Jung Woo Sung about the mistake, he made no complaints and said he was able to arrive safely thanks to the flight attendant.



The video ended with the flight attendant leaving a video message for the actor, thanking him for his kindness.

