BAE173 are sky blue in plaid in 'Intersection: Spark' teaser images

BAE173 have dropped their latest teasers for 'Intersection: Spark'.



In the teasers, BAE173 wear blue plaid against a sky blue backdrop. "Crush on U" is the title track of the Pocketdolz Studio boy group's debut mini album 'Intersection: Spark', which drops on November 19 KST.



As previously reported, "BAE" stands for "Before Anyone Else," "1" stands for perfection, and "73" is a lucky number. BAE173 features Bit, Doha, Youngseo, Muzin, J-Min, Yoojun, and Junseo as well as former X1 members Nam Dohyon and Lee Hangyul.



Check out BAE173's new teasers below and their "Crush on U" MV teaser here if you missed it.



