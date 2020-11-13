BTS win #1 + Performances from November 13th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On this week's episode, STAYC debuted with "So Bad", Taemin returned with "IDEA:理想", Ha Sung Woon made a comeback with "Forbidden Island", E'LAST came back with "Tears of Chaos", Lucy made a comeback with "Snooze", GFriend returned with "Mago", and Natty came back with "Teddy Bear".



As for the winners, BTS and MAMAMOO were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Dynamite". Congratulations to BTS!



Performers also included MAMAMOO, MONSTA X, AB6IX, SECRET NUMBER, Park Ji Hoon, TXT, DKB, NTX, DRIPPIN, P1Harmony, and LOONA.



Check out the performances below!



===

WINNER:







===

DEBUT: STAYC







==

COMEBACK: Taemin







==

COMEBACK: Ha Sung Woon







==

COMEBACK: E'LAST







==

COMEBACK: Lucy







==

COMEBACK: GFriend







==

COMEBACK: Natty







===

MAMAMOO







==

MONSTA X







==

AB6IX







==

SECRET NUMBER







==

Park Ji Hoon







==

TXT







==

DKB







==

NTX







==

DRIPPIN







==

P1Harmony







==

LOONA







===