Posted by germainej 1 day ago

BTS win #1 + Performances from November 13th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On this week's episode, STAYC debuted with "So Bad", Taemin returned with "IDEA:理想", Ha Sung Woon made a comeback with "Forbidden Island", E'LAST came back with "Tears of Chaos", Lucy made a comeback with "Snooze", GFriend returned with "Mago", and Natty came back with "Teddy Bear".  

As for the winners, BTS and MAMAMOO were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Dynamite". Congratulations to BTS!

Performers also included MAMAMOO, MONSTA XAB6IXSECRET NUMBERPark Ji HoonTXTDKBNTXDRIPPINP1Harmony, and LOONA.

Check out the performances below!

===

WINNER:


===

DEBUT: STAYC


==

COMEBACK: Taemin


==

COMEBACK: Ha Sung Woon


==

COMEBACK: E'LAST


==

COMEBACK: Lucy


==

COMEBACK: GFriend


==

COMEBACK: Natty


===

MAMAMOO


==

MONSTA X


==

AB6IX


==

SECRET NUMBER


==

Park Ji Hoon


==

TXT


==

DKB


==

NTX


==

DRIPPIN


==

P1Harmony


==

LOONA


===

wise-quotes2,052 pts 1 day ago 3
1 day ago

Ahahahahahaha BTS finally broke THEIR OWN RECORD 😅 Congrats Kings👑, y'all are so talented & light years ahead of the remaining korean acts🤪 BTS can only compete with themselves at this point... *the dominance😝* it seems to me that BTS took the "FACE YOURSELF" too serious LMAO🤭👑

Share

3 more replies

mskim-namjoon106 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Bts was not even there and they won

But I love how mamamoo danced to the song. HwaSa tho.

Share

