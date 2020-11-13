Henry reveals 'Journey' track list & preview of 'Radio'

Henry has revealed a track list for 'Journey' and a preview of his upcoming title song "Radio".



The track list for his third mini album 'Journey' features the title song "Radio", "Hands Up" featuring pH-1, "Right Now", "Just Be Me", and "Come Over" featuring GRAYB, Kim Go Eun, Park Na Rae, Park Joon Hyung, Jung Hyun Moo, Jessi, and Han Hye Jin.



As previously reported, this will mark Henry's first official album release since joining his very own entertainment agency, Monster Entertainment Group. 'Journey' focuses on Henry's personal thoughts and beliefs about life and music.



Henry's 'Journey' drops on November 18 KST.



Henry 3rd Mini Album 'JOURNEY'

‘RADIO’ teaser

Track List

1) RADIO *title

2) HANDS UP (Feat. pH-1) @ph1boyyy

3) 지금이야 (RIGHT NOW)

4) JUST BE ME

5) 우리집 (COME OVER) (Feat. GRAY, 김고은,

박나래, 박준형, 전현무, Jessi, 한혜진)

2020.11.18 (Wed) 6PM KST#HENRYJOURNEY pic.twitter.com/gbkGXdcdR3 — Henry Lau (@henrylau89) November 13, 2020