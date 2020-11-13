4

Henry reveals 'Journey' track list & preview of 'Radio'

AKP STAFF

Henry has revealed a track list for 'Journey' and a preview of his upcoming title song "Radio".

The track list for his third mini album 'Journey' features the title song "Radio", "Hands Up" featuring pH-1, "Right Now", "Just Be Me", and "Come Over" featuring GRAYB, Kim Go EunPark Na RaePark Joon HyungJung Hyun MooJessi, and Han Hye Jin.

As previously reported, this will mark Henry's first official album release since joining his very own entertainment agency, Monster Entertainment Group. 'Journey' focuses on Henry's personal thoughts and beliefs about life and music.

Henry's 'Journey' drops on November 18 KST. 

