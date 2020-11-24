ATEEZ & Kim Chung Ha To Perform at 88rising's 'DOUBLE HAPPINESS Global Holiday Festival'

88rising has announced that they will host 'DOUBLE HAPPINESS,' a global online music festival with the biggest and best Asian talent across the world. On December 2, 2020, at 7 PM EST, over 30 acts will do exclusive performances for those who tune in to watch DOUBLE HAPPINESS. K-Pop fans can rejoice as among these top Asian artists performing are K-Pop boy group sensation ATEEZ, and solo artist, KIM CHUNG HA among many other notable acts!





Hosted in Los Angeles by K-Town rapper, Dumbfoundead, DOUBLE HAPPINESS will feature an exciting lineup of artists from 8 countries around the world, making the event a must-watch of this year’s e-concert lineup. The DOUBLE HAPPINESS festival will be the world’s biggest digital Asian music festival to date and will have performances spanning from the US, Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

DOUBLE HAPPINESS is set to wow audiences worldwide from the remote convenience of their home. Fans can expect never-before-seen performances, festive holiday covers, and even exclusive premieres. DOUBLE HAPPINESS will be presented by EASTERN STANDARD TIME, a brand new concert platform that will allow fans around the world to experience this festival together in real-time. Fans will also be able to watch replays of the festival with a 24-hour VOD.

The full list of artists performing at DOUBLE HAPPINESS include:



Ardhito Pramono

ATARASHII GAKKO!

ATEEZ

Audrey Nuna

AUGUST 08

Balming Tiger

BVNDIT

CHAI

Chi Pu

CHUNG HA

Dumbfoundead

Dvwn

Fern.

Guapdad 4000

Jason Dhakal

Joey Alexander

Josephine Alexandra

Kiana V

Leila Alcasid

MADDOX

Massiah

Milli

Numcha

NxWorries

Pamungkas

Riri

Seori

Stephanie Poetri

The Resonanz Children’s Choir Alumni

warrenisyellow

Wolftyla

Year of the Ox

Ylona Garcia

Yuna







The best part of this all? The inaugural DOUBLE HAPPINESS festival will be FREE to a global audience thanks to 88rising’s partners: Safeguard, Toyota, AT&T, Samsung, Tinder, and McDonald's! The event will mark innovation in showcasing the world’s best Asian talent in a digital sphere while celebrating Asian unique heritages and talent worldwide.



Tune into DOUBLE HAPPINESS on:

Eastern Standard Time: https://easternstandardti.me

Follow EASTERN STANDARD TIME:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ESTpresents

Instagram: https://instagram.com/ESTpresents