Netizens say that BTS's live performance is so good that it sounds better than their recorded track

BTS released their highly anticipated album 'BE' on November 20th of this year.



Entirely directed by the members of BTS themselves, many fans awaited the release of the album. Once released, 'BE' has been receiving positive reaction and has been acclaimed for the musicality.

The group also began promoting the album as they started appearing in various programs. On November 23rd, they appeared on ABC's 'Good Morning America' to perform the songs "Life Goes On" and "Dynamite."

Once again, the group proved their immense and exceptional talent as many netizens were so impressed with their live performance. Some netizens even stated their live sounds much better than their recorded track.

Netizens' Commented:

"They're so good."

"Jimin's voice is nice, but all the vocals are crazy."

"They're really the top, their live performance is so good."



"They actually sound better live than the recording song."



"The stage is so pretty and their live singing is so good."



"The song is so good."



"Jungkook's singing is perfect."



"I'm not kidding, but I was so fascinated because the songs sounded exactly like the recorded tracks... but then I think they sang better live than the recorded track. So I knew they were singing live."



"No wonder they are the world's best. Their performance is so good."

"Wow, all of them are perfect."

