On November 24th, the Recording Academy announced the 2021 GRAMMYs Nominations.

BTS fans were blissful when they saw their beloved group appear as a nominee for the 'Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance.' This is their first GRAMMY nomination. Now, BTS is one step closer to achieving another one of their dreams.

As soon as the nominees were announced, fans took it to social media to share the good news. Instantly, BTS trended worldwide on Twitter.

Congratulations BTS and ARMY!