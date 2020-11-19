Aespa's perfect body proportions is drawing high praise

Recently, netizens have been loving aespa's debut performance of "Black Mamba."

As SM Entertainment's new girl group aespa gets ready to take on the music industry, many netizens were amazed by the group's performance. Many praised the members for their singing skills and their ability to perform.

However, there was another aspect that impressed the netizens. In one online community, netizens have praised the girl group for their visuals and their perfect body proportions.

Netizens were in awe of the girls' slim figures and body proportions that seemed surreal.

Netizens' Commented:

"Karina's figure is so perfect, her face is so small."

"They all look tall and skinny. Really look like a girl group."



"After seeing the video, I understand why SM Entertainment is pushing Karina."



"They all look good even next to the avatars."



"Karina looks like a human ai. Her figure is so unreal."



"All the other members are not bad when it comes to her proportions, but Karina is legendary."



"Karina's legs are so long. Wow."



"Karina's face is tiny. She's so pretty."



"I'm really curious about how tall they are."



"I'm pretty sure it's the camera angle making them look like that. lol."

