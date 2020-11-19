44

20

Posted by haydn-an 1 hour ago

Aespa's perfect body proportions is drawing high praise

AKP STAFF

Recently, netizens have been loving aespa's debut performance of "Black Mamba."

As SM Entertainment's new girl group aespa gets ready to take on the music industry, many netizens were amazed by the group's performance. Many praised the members for their singing skills and their ability to perform. 

However, there was another aspect that impressed the netizens. In one online community, netizens have praised the girl group for their visuals and their perfect body proportions.

Netizens were in awe of the girls' slim figures and body proportions that seemed surreal.

Netizens' Commented:

"Karina's figure is so perfect, her face is so small."

"They all look tall and skinny. Really look like a girl group."

"After seeing the video, I understand why SM Entertainment is pushing Karina."

"They all look good even next to the avatars."

"Karina looks like a human ai. Her figure is so unreal."

"All the other members are not bad when it comes to her proportions, but Karina is legendary."

"Karina's legs are so long. Wow."

"Karina's face is tiny. She's so pretty."

"I'm really curious about how tall they are."

"I'm pretty sure it's the camera angle making them look like that. lol."

charliekelso18 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

you guys phrase every title on this site so weirdly.

Basically this is: people online say singers are pretty.

naaali376 pts 33 minutes ago 2
33 minutes ago

I deadass think that some people want to stan models instead of singers and performers. This is what I hate about kpop, apparently your visuals determine have good of an idol you are. So many things could be said about aespa from their vocals to their dances, but people care so much about visuals smh.


And people wonder why so many idols have eds and body dysmorphia, then try to excuse it as "they should've known what they were signing up for". Honestly, this doesn't really have much to do with aespa and the article, but the article just made me think of this

