Netizens love aespa's "Black Mamba" debut stage performance

Aespa, the girl group that gained much interest even before their debut, finally made their grand entrance to the K-pop music industry.

On November 19, the girls of aespa showed off their debut stage performance. Singing and dancing on the colorful and whimsical stage, they captured the netizens' attention with their mesmerizing performance.

When their performance video was released, many netizens fell in love as they praised their performance. Netizens also commented on the stage as many thought the company spent a higher budget than some artists do for their entire music video.

Netizens' Commented:

"Winter is so good."

"They all sing well, can't really tell who the main vocal is."



"Winter looks prettier in the video."



"SM was pushing for Karina, but all the members are all pretty."



"Karina is pretty, but Winter is beautiful. Even Giselle looks charming."



"This is them singing live? they're outstanding."



"All of them perform so well. I really like their voice too."



"Winter is so pretty. she's so cute too."



"The song is so addicting the more I listen to it."



"I definitely like them more now that I saw their performance."



"The stage is better made than the music video set."



"This stage looks like a music video set."

