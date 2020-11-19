Rapper Beenzino personally revises his own profile on Naver

Rapper Beenzino took the time to revise his own profile on Naver.



On November 19th, Beenzino uploaded a video of him updating his profile on a web portal site. He uploaded his video on his personal YouTube channel with the title "Does Beenzino have the right to make the call about his profile EP.1."



Beenzino greeted his fans and stated that he will update his profile and make a request to Illionaire Records asking them to remove the company name from his profile.



In the new episode, the rapper took a lot of time to revise and carefully fill out his profile. He even called his mother in the middle to ask which town he was born in.



Then Beenzino took the time to pick a new profile photo, saying he doesn't like the photo that was posted on the site. Throughout the episode, Beenzino called various individuals to collect information for his new profile. Finally, Beenzino revised his profile information that could be seen on the Naver website.

