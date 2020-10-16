Upcoming Korean Dramas with visually explosive leads that you need to look out for

2020 is proving to be a gold mine of mega-hit K-Dramas that are making waves in the industry and audiences around the world. However, there’s still a whole lot to go. All the way from November to the first half of 2021 is jam-packed with K-Dramas featuring the finest actors of the industry. Not only are they incredibly talented, but also visually stunning!

‘Vincenzo’

The drama "Vincenzo" is about a mafia consigliere who comes to Korea from Italy due to conflicts within the organization, ends up getting linked with a veteran evil lawyer, and embodies justice in a villain's way, advocating a social comedy genre. This drama's main leads are Song Joong Ki as Conceili Vincenzo Cassano and Jeon Yeo Bin as Hong Cha Yeong. The drama will also feature Ok Taecyeon as Jang Joon Woo, upping the visual quotient even more. The drama is set to air in the first half of 2021.

‘The One Day Destruction Entered the Front Door of My House’

Simply called ‘Destruction,’ this drama is about Kim Sa Ram, also known as ‘Ruin’ who has led an immensely tumultuous life, subject to the whims of fate, until he finds himself on the precipice of true destruction. The main leads are Seo In Guk, playing ‘Ruin,’ and Park Bo Young as Tak Dong Kyung. The series is scheduled to air in April of 2021.

‘City Couple’s Way of Love’

This comedy of errors leading to a hide a seek chase will display the realistic dating lives of young people struggling to survive in a hectic city, which stands in for their hectic life. The leads for this drama are Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won, who play Park Chae Won and Lee Eun Oh/Yoon Sun Ah, respectively. The drama is set to air sometime in November to December of 2020.

‘The Silent Sea’

The story of “Sea of Silence” follows a group of elite members of society who travel to an abandoned research base on the moon after the Earth has been ravaged by devastation and has run out of all-natural resources. Bae Doona will be playing the role of Dr. Song Jian, and Gong Yoo plays Han Yoonja, an expedition captain that leads a dangerous mission with a limited amount of information available. The Netflix drama is set to air in December of 2020.

‘Jirisan’

‘Jirisan’ or ‘Mount Jiri’ is a mystery drama about a group of park rangers who rescue people at Mount Jiri, the tallest mountain in mainland South Korea. Mount Jiri is rife with mysteries, unexplored corners, and the drama is certain to attract a lot of attention. The drama leads are Jun Ji Hyun as Seo Yi Kang, the top ranger in the team, and Joo Ji Hoon, whose character Kang Hyun Jo is a military academy graduate with a deep secret who joins as a new ranger and becomes Seo Yi Kang’s partner. ‘Mount Jiri’ will be written by Kim Eun Hee (Signal, Kingdom) and directed by Lee Eung Bok (Descendants Of The Sun, Goblin, Mr. Sunshine) and is already garnering global attention for the incredibly huge budget and the star-studded cast, including Oh Jung Se and Sung Dong Il in main roles as well.

‘Blade of the Phantom Master’

Perhaps the most anticipated 'sageuk' drama of the year is ‘Blade of the Phantom Master’ or ‘Secret Royal Inspector’ starring Kim Myung Soo and Kwon Nara in the lead roles. Kim Myung Soo plays Sung Yi Gyum, a listless albeit brilliant government worker who gets caught gambling and, as such, is punished with carrying out the duties of a secret royal inspector who teams up with Hong Da In played by Kown Na Ra, a female inspector. His other sidekick is Park Chun Sam, played by the beloved Lee Yi Kyung. The drama is set to air from Dec 7, 2020, to Jan 26, 2021.

‘Snowdrop’

Another much-awaited drama is ‘Snowdrop’ which will be the acting debut of the gorgeous Jisoo from BLACKPINK. Jisoo will be playing the lead role, Eun Young Cho, alongside Jung Hae In’s Im Soo Ho. Set in Seoul in ‘87, ‘Snowdrop’ tells the love story of Im Soo Ho, a student at a prestigious university who suddenly rushes into a female dorm covered in blood one day, and Eun Young Cho, the bubbly student who hides him and takes care of his wounds even while facing danger under close surveillance. The drama follows the two and the secrets surrounding them and is scheduled to air in March of 2021.

‘River Where The Moon Rises’

‘River Where The Moon Rises’ will tell the story of an ambitious young woman, Pyeong Gang, played by Kim So Hyun, who strives to be the first female Taewang of Goguryeo and meets On Dal, who will be played by Ji Soo were he to accept it; a boy secluded from society who lives in the woods. Pyeong Gang teaches him martial arts and literacy but soon takes advantage of his feelings. On Dal, however, is smitten and makes unending sacrifices for her. The drama is set to air in February of 2021.

‘Queen Cheorin’

In present-day South Korea, Jang Bong Hwan works as a chef at the President's Blue House, but in an unexpected swap, his spirit somehow finds its way into the body of Queen Kim So Yong, played by Shin Hye Sun, in the Joseon period. Back in Joseon, King Cheol Jong, played by Kim Jung Hyun, is a King with many secrets and a lot to lose. The drama is written by scriptwriters Park Gye Ok (‘Doctor Prisoner’ and ‘Inspiring Generation’) and Choi Ah Il, who wrote the 2007 film “Lovers of Six Years.” “Queen Cheorin” will be headed by PD Yoon Sung Shik, who directed “Hwarang” and “Tower of Babel.” The drama is set to air from December 12, 2020, to January 31, 2021, and will bring a novel perspective in the fight against gender stereotypes by the dynamic storyline.

‘Times’

‘Times’ can be deemed as a mystery thriller rife with political intrigue about a woman in 2020, holds the ability to make phone calls to the past, and a man in 2015 who teams up with her to save the assassinated president. This drama leads Lee Joo Young who plays the titular woman, Seo Jung In and Lee Seo Jin, who plays Lee Jin Woo, the man from the past. The drama is scheduled to air from January to March of 2021.

‘Sunbae, Don’t Put On That Lipstick’

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, this drama will see SF9’s Rowoon in the role of Chae Hyun Seung, a charismatic cosmetics brand manager who is a “hoobae” or junior at the workplace of Yoon Song Ah, played by Won Jin Ah. A sweet romance ensues as Hyun Seung falls irrevocably in love for his “sunbae”!