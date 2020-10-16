11

4

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Chinese Media outlet blames the Korean media for the recent BTS '6.25' remark controversy in China

AKP STAFF

The Chinese tabloid media outlet The Global Times has recently claimed that the Korean media are at fault for the controversy over the remarks made by BTS


Hu Xijin, the Global Times editor-in-chief, stated, "The Korean media reported the Chinese netizens' responses in a sensationalistic manner. They did not respect the rights of the Chinese netizens to express their opinions."

He also stated, "Americans may feel pleasant about BTS's acceptance speech, but many Chinese will naturally feel uncomfortable with their remarks. Chinese internet users openly express discontent on the web, but very few mainstream Chinese media outlets reported or commented on the issue."


Hu Xijin also stated that the Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is even refraining from making comments on the issue.


However, many Korean netizens are pointing out that the attitude of the editor-in-chief is diverting any blame from The Global Times.

The editor-in-chief claimed that only a few media outlets reported or commented on the issue. However, the Global Times is among these media outlets that reported and commented on this issue. The Global Times is one the largest media outlets in China. After making the reports, Global Times even deleted the article from their site.

The Global Times provoked Chinese internet users with provocative reports even during the THAAD conflict between Korea and China.

  1. BTS
9 2,387 Share 73% Upvoted

8

hers-are-big-54 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago
Old China: Confucius
Modern China: Confusion

Share

4

pink_oracle8,770 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Was it sensationalist reporting when Chinese citizens beat some poor Chinese girl for having BTS paraphernalia? Is that what they'd call assault of a minor?

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, Jin
BTS' Jin confirms 'Run BTS!' is coming soon
5 hours ago   8   6,945
GOT7
GOT7 reportedly making a comeback in November
8 hours ago   16   8,284
BTS, Jin
BTS' Jin confirms 'Run BTS!' is coming soon
5 hours ago   8   6,945
Most Iconic SM Visual of All Time?
6 days ago   145   44,192

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND