TWICE's Jungyeon mesmerizes with her flawless visuals in her latest comeback teaser

TWICE's Jungyeon is literally the picture of perfection in her latest individual comeback teaser image!

In this 'STYLE' teaser photo, Jungyeon captivates onlookers with her flawless visuals and her chic gaze, giving new meaning to TWICE's comeback album title 'Eyes Wide Open'. Although Jungyeon will be taking a short break to focus on recovering her health and won't be promoting with her members this comeback, fans can still enjoy the idol's lovely teasers.

TWICE's full comeback is now just 5 days away, coming up on October 26 at 6 PM KST.



