AB6IX switch up gears and dress up as neat, classy gentlemen in new 'Salute' concept photos

AB6IX have released a classy, gentlemanly new set of comeback concept photos, giving fans a visual explosion!

Switching up gears from their charismatic, royalty-style military uniforms from yesterday, AB6IX went for simple brown, gray, and black color schemes in their early 1900s-inspired suits and accessories. Meanwhile, AB6IX plan on returning this November 2 at 6 PM KST with their 3rd mini album, 'Salute'.

Which concept do you like more, the royal military style or the early 1900s gentleman style?