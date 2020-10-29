TWICE's Chaeyoung opens up about her labelmates ITZY

TWICE's Chaeyoung opened up about her labelmates ITZY.



On the October 29th episode of 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope', TWICE's Momo, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu featured as guests, and one listener asked if the members ever talk about their debut days when they see their junior JYP Entertainment labelmates ITZY. Chaeyoung then responded, "I'm in contact with Ryujin."



She continued, "I think about my debut days when I see ITZY. I feel bad even if I see that they're a little tired. I've told them everything I can. They're still young and there's a lot to do, so I hope they be strong."



In other news, TWICE made a comeback with "Eyes Wide Open" this past week.



