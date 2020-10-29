BAE173 stand in line in 'Intersection: Spark' teaser image

BAE173 have released their group teaser image for 'Intersection: Spark'.



In the teaser image below, the BAE173 members are dressed in plaid and blue as in a straight line. Their debut mini album 'Intersection: Spark' is set to drop on November 19 KST.



As previously reported, "BAE" stands for "Before Anyone Else," "1" stands for perfection, and "73" is a lucky number. BAE173 features Bit, Doha, Youngseo, Muzin, J-Min, Yoojun, and Junseo as well as former X1 members Nam Dohyon and Lee Hangyul.



Are you looking forward to BAE173's debut?

