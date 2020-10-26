26

TWICE are a force to reckon with in MV for retro-pop 'Eyes Wide Open' comeback

TWICE is back with their second full-length album!


On October 26 KST, the JYP Entertainment girl group unveiled the 'Eyes Wide Open' album, featuring title track "I Can't Stop Me."


Just as the title of the single implies, the song features a powerful message about being an independent person who cannot be controlled. The single, which was produced by J.Y. Park and written by hitmakers Melanie Joy Fontana and Shim Eun Ji, has a Euro-inspired electronic sound married with an 80's synth-pop, creating a mood that is strongly retro.

Meanwhile, TWICE will be celebrating the album's release with fans through a special VLIVE broadcast 'TWICE <I CAN'T STOP ME> SPECIAL LIVE,' which is set to air at 8 PM.

  1. TWICE
-ashley1,549 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

woah am i the only one that LOVED this comeback. they all look so beautiful and the song is SO GOOD! the only con was that i was hoping for a high note, but other than that, this song is so nice!


totally different concept but i love how twice is experimenting and slaying every concept they try, at this point, theres really nothing twice cant do )

Love__Peace1,299 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

song is cool but not what i expect seeing teasers 😥

but those b-sides are amazing 🔥💃


