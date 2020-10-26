TWICE are a force to reckon with in MV for retro-pop 'Eyes Wide Open' comeback

TWICE is back with their second full-length album!





On October 26 KST, the JYP Entertainment girl group unveiled the 'Eyes Wide Open' album, featuring title track "I Can't Stop Me."





Just as the title of the single implies, the song features a powerful message about being an independent person who cannot be controlled. The single, which was produced by J.Y. Park and written by hitmakers Melanie Joy Fontana and Shim Eun Ji, has a Euro-inspired electronic sound married with an 80's synth-pop, creating a mood that is strongly retro.



Meanwhile, TWICE will be celebrating the album's release with fans through a special VLIVE broadcast 'TWICE <I CAN'T STOP ME> SPECIAL LIVE,' which is set to air at 8 PM.

