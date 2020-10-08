3

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

The Boyz win #1 + Performances from October 8th 'M! Countdown'!

AKP STAFF

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On this week, WEi debuted with "Twilight", Cosmic Girls' subunit CHOCOME debuted with "Hmph!", Youha debuted with "Island", and Fistbump debuted with "Hey, Young Fellas". Weki Meki also came back with "Cool", and Golden Child returned with "Pump it Up".

As for the winners, The Boyz and Stray Kids were the nominees, but it was The Boyz who took the win with "The Stealer". Congratulations to The Boyz!

Other performers included Stella Jang and Jung Se WoonThe BoyzStray KidsEVERGLOWfromis_9UP10TIONH&DBDCcignatureGHOST9XumVAVA.C.E, and Lunarsolar.

Watch the performances below!

WINNER:


===

DEBUT: WEi


==

DEBUT: CHOCOME


==

DEBUT: Youha


==

DEBUT: Fistbump


==

COMEBACK: Weki Meki


==

COMEBACK: Golden Child


===

Stella Jang and Jung Se Woon


==

The Boyz


==

Stray Kids


==

EVERGLOW


==

fromis_9


==

UP10TION


==

H&D


==

BDC


==

cignature


==

GHOST9


==

Xum


==

VAV


==

A.C.E


==

Lunarsolar


===

  1. The Boyz
  2. M COUNTDOWN
princesspop461 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

Congratulations The Boyz 4th win

The Stealer such a Great song 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

