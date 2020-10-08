'2020 Gangnam Festival K-Pop Concert' reveals official lineup feat. Red Velvet, ASTRO, Oh My Girl & more

The '2020 Gangnam Festival K-Pop Concert' has revealed the official lineup for the online event!
The 10th annual 'Gangnam Festival K-Pop Concert' is scheduled for October 18, and the entire concert will be streamed online via YouTube on the SBS K-Pop channel due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The lineup this year includes Kang Daniel, Red Velvet, ASTRO, AB6IX, and Oh My Girl.
Check out the teaser above.
