S.I.S to promote as 3-member group, Dal & Minji to take a break

S.I.S are set to promote as a 3-member group with Dal and Minji taking a break.



On October 8, JMG (Double X Entertainment) announced Dal and Minji would be taking a break from promotions, and Fall, Ann, and Sebin will be promoting as a 3-member S.I.S. The label stated, "After a deep discussion, reflecting the intentions of members Dal and Minji and their need for rest, Fall, Ann, and Sebin will be active as a 3-member group. We'll do our best to support our members, so that they can do various music activities."



S.I.S debuted with "I Feel" in 2017, and they most recently released "Don't Wait".



