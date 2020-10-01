0

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

The Boyz win #1 + Performances from October 1st Chuseok special of 'M! Countdown'!

AKP STAFF

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On this week's Chuseok special episode, performers include SSAK3TWICEJ.Y. ParkBTS and Goo Jun YupMAMAMOO's Moon ByulGOT7SunmiGFriendHommeRed VelvetTXTLee Seung YoonKim Chung HaTEEN TOPITZY, Seventeen, and Stray Kids as well as 'MCD Dance Challenges'.

As for the winners, The Boyz took the trophy with "The Stealer". Congratulations to The Boyz!

Watch the performances below!

WINNER:


===

SSAK3


==

TWICE


==

J.Y. Park


==

BTS & Goo Jun Yup


==

Moon Byul


==

GOT7


==

Sunmi


==

GFriend


==

Homme


==

Red Velvet


==

TXT


==

Lee Seung Yoon


==

Kim Chung Ha


==

TEEN TOP


==

ITZY


==

Seventeen


==
Stray Kids

==

MCD Dance Challenges


===

  1. The Boyz
  2. M COUNTDOWN
1 548 Share 0% Upvoted

0

princesspop443 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

Congratulations The Boyz

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND