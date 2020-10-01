The Boyz win #1 + Performances from October 1st Chuseok special of 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's Chuseok special episode, performers include SSAK3, TWICE, J.Y. Park, BTS and Goo Jun Yup, MAMAMOO's Moon Byul, GOT7, Sunmi, GFriend, Homme, Red Velvet, TXT, Lee Seung Yoon, Kim Chung Ha, TEEN TOP, ITZY, Seventeen, and Stray Kids as well as 'MCD Dance Challenges'.



As for the winners, The Boyz took the trophy with "The Stealer". Congratulations to The Boyz!



Watch the performances below!



WINNER:







SSAK3







TWICE







J.Y. Park







BTS & Goo Jun Yup







Moon Byul







GOT7







Sunmi







GFriend







Homme







Red Velvet







TXT







Lee Seung Yoon







Kim Chung Ha







TEEN TOP







ITZY







Seventeen







Stray Kids





MCD Dance Challenges







