SM Entertainment trainee Yoo Jimin under fire for allegedly insulting BTS, NCT & EXO

SM Entertainment trainee Yoo Jimin is under fire for allegedly insulting NCT, BTS, and EXO.



Yoo Jimin is a popular SME trainee known for featuring in the choreography for "Want" by SHINee's Taemin, and she's rumored to be a likely member of the label's upcoming girl group. However, she's now under fire on online communities for her alleged bad character and rude comments about idol stars.



In one alleged screenshot with a friend, Yoo Jimin says, "I'm so stressed today. They said they're going to reveal 2 male trainees as NCT members. What's worse it they're both not even handsome. I'm so sad - they're not giving me anything. Did I tell you about them...? Jung Sungchan? And a Japanese person. I should've auditioned for Big Hit Entertainment. I'm so hurt. I'm crying. Delete this message as soon as you get it."



She later allegedly says, "I don't know. I guess this is the end of the label. I feel like they'll fail. If you read this, delete it too. Delete the entire conversation from today please! Honestly, EXO isn't as popular as they used to be, and it's not like NCT are doing well. I'm so worried. I should've gone to Big Hit's audition or YG Entertainment at least."



When her friend asks Yoo Jimin if she wanted to go to Big Hit because BTS are doing so well, the trainee allegedly responded, "I mean it didn't used to be this bad... but I think our company and our idols now cannot compare to that other company. I didn't like BTS originally because they're ugly." Her friend then said, "That's right. We used to say that BTS were ugly, especially Jimin and RM. It was so funny back then."



Her friend also revealed the reason why they posted the screenshots of the alleged conversations, and it was Yoo Jimin's final message, which states, "What are you saying? Apart from you, there are many other substitutes who will listen to me talking, so if you don't want to, just leave it."



According to other rumors, Yoo Jimin also allegedly called EXO's Kai ugly after filming a commercial with him, which is not yet released.



However, Yoo Jimin's fans are saying this is out of character, and the screenshots must be fake as she's always responded kindly to them and other classmates.



What are your thoughts on the rumors?



