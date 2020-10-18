Shakira responds to BLACKPINK Rose's short cover of 'Waka Waka' on 'Knowing Brothers'

Pop diva Shakira has reacted to Rose's short cover of her song on 'Knowing Brothers'!

During BLACKPINK's recent appearance on the JTBC variety program, Rose declared that one of her hidden talents was being able to reenact Shakira's vocals with the song "Waka Waka". The clip, which currently has over 2 million views on YouTube, amazed fans around the world. Not only did she and Shakira share a similar voice color, but Rose also delivered a perfect live as she did the cover!

After the episode's broadcast, the original singer took to Twitter and retweeted:



"Oh wow! I loved seeing you do that! super cute! Thanks Rose - @ygofficialblink Ps. Love your hair!"

This sudden interaction online got fans super excited and resulted in comments such as:

"They are so similar omg"

"So cute the way they exchange the honors"

"haha Rose's pink hair is really cute"

"Can't believe Shakira saw the clip!!!"

"All my fave female singers T_T"

"Yesssss collab"

What did you think of Rose's singing during 'Knowing Brothers'?





