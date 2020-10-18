TOMORROW x TOGETHER find their own paradise in comeback MV teaser

TOMORROW x TOGETHER has revealed their official MV teaser.

On October 19 KST, the Big Hit Label boy group unveiled the MV teaser for "Found In The Sky at 5:53" (literal translation), for their upcoming mini album 'Minisode 1: Blue Hour'. In this teaser, the boys look for their own heavenly world as they run across hills and find a large Ferris wheel in the distance.

But, will they be allowed to remain in their utopia forever?

Check out the MV teaser above! The mini-album is set to drop on October 26 KST.