Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TOMORROW x TOGETHER find their own paradise in comeback MV teaser

TOMORROW x TOGETHER has revealed their official MV teaser.

On October 19 KST, the Big Hit Label boy group unveiled the MV teaser for "Found In The Sky at 5:53" (literal translation), for their upcoming mini album 'Minisode 1: Blue Hour'. In this teaser, the boys look for their own heavenly world as they run across hills and find a large Ferris wheel in the distance. 

But, will they be allowed to remain in their utopia forever? 

Check out the MV teaser above! The mini-album is set to drop on October 26 KST.

quark1239511,923 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I don't know if this what the song is really going to sound like (the CYSM teaser used a stripped down version), but I hope so because it's really good!

newromantics-12,712 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

