DRIPPIN members get ready to break free in debut concept trailer for 'Boyager'

DRIPPIN has dropped their debut concept trailer.

On October 19 KST, Woollim Entertainment's rookie boy group unveiled a new teaser video for their 1st mini album, 'Boyager'. In this video, each member is symbolically tied to a small birdcage. Based on their actions that follow, it appears that the members are ready to lift off and embark on their own voyage.

As the group is comprised of members previously seen in survival programs, commenters believe that the teaser is the perfect metaphor for their new journey ahead.

Stay tuned for DRIPPIN's debut album release on October 28 KST!