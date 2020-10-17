Rookie boy group DKB releases charismatic group images for their 3rd mini album 'Growth'

DKB have returned with more charisma than ever in their new set of group comeback concept images!

Earlier this week, the DKB members hinted at their comeback with a series of unique individual and unit concept photos, transforming into different career professionals. Now, all 9-members have come together with a bold, hip-hop look, ready to show the world how much they've grown since their debut.

DKB's full comeback with their 3rd mini album 'Growth' is set for this October 26 at 6 PM KST!



