Actress Jo Yeo Jung's father passes away

Actress Jo Yeo Jung's father has passed away, a representative of her label High Entertainment confirmed on October 17.

The agency stated, "Actress Jo Yeo Jung's father passed away back on October 16 after suffering from an illness. The funeral will take place privately with only family present, in light of the COVID19 pandemic. Please send your condolences to the actress's late father."

Meanwhile, actress Jo Yeo Jung received international praise for her role in the 2019 Oscar-winning film 'Parasite'. She is expected to return to the small-screen soon in KBS2's new drama series, 'If You Cheat, You Die'.

Our condolences to her and her family members.