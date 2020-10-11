Pentagon brings you flowers in individual and unit moving posters for 'WE:TH' comeback

Pentagon is less than a day away from their second comeback of the year!

On October 11 KST, the Cube Entertainment boy group unveiled moving poster teasers for their 10th mini album 'WE:TH.' In the individual posters, each member poses with a different bouquet of flowers unique to their own personal color, making for a lovely 'flower boy' concept. While in the unit posters, the members pose in pairs, showing their cute and playful chemistry.

Meanwhile, 'WE:TH' is set for release on October 12.

Check out all of the moving posters below!