Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Cosmic Girls' Bona is a blushing beauty in new pictorial for 'Dazed Korea'

Photos from Bona's new solo magazine shoot have been revealed!


On October 8 KST, fashion and culture magazine 'Dazed Korea' revealed that the Cosmic Girls member leant her unique and lovely visuals to an upcoming pictorial promoting different blush make-up looks. In the released images from the pictorial, Bona draws attention by showing off her mature and sophisticated visuals against a feminine pink tone. In particular, her bobbed haircut gives off a fresh autumn look.

In the pictorial's accompanying interview, Bona talks not only about her idol activities, but opens up about her new KBS2 drama 'Homemade Love Story' and also offers readers everyday beauty and style tips.

Meanwhile, fans can check out the photos and Bona's exclusive interview in the magazine's Fall edition.

Check out Bona's 'Dazed Korea' pictorial below!

0

myung-mitha413 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

Bona is pink-ishly cute😍

