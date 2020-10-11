NCT 2020 continues 'Make A Wish (Birthday Song)' countdown with both unit and individual concept photos

NCT 2020 is continuing to drop some high-quality teasers for fans!

On October 11 KST, SM Entertainment revealed unit and individual teaser photos for each NCT member involved in the upcoming NCT 2020 release "Make A Wish (Birthday Song)" - Doyoung, Xiaojun, Shotaro, Jaemin, Jaehyun, Lucas, and Taeyong. In the images, the members boast some serious visuals in a few different concept looks, raising anticipation for the upcoming music video.

Meanwhile, "Make A Wish (Birthday Song)" is set for release on October 12.

Check out the teaser images below!