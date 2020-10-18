Netizens think this small difference in TWICE Dahyun's new hairstyle redefines her visuals

Netizens are discussing TWICE member Dahyun's visuals.

On a popular community forum, a netizen shed light on the fact that Dahyun's hairstyle has recently undergone a huge change. According to the post, Dahyun has always had her hair parted on the side, resulting in a 7:3 ratio based on her hairline.





Even when she would have her hair up, her bangs would be parted according to the uneven 7:3 ratio.





However, Dahyun's recent comeback teaser images show that her hair has been parted evenly, resulting in a 5:5 hairline ratio....!

Netizens believe that this slight change has made all the difference in the world. With Dahyun experimenting with new styles, fans are excited more than ever to see even more gorgeous sides to the member.



Interestingly enough, there was one special moment during TWICE's "Fancy" era when Dahyun's hair was parted evenly. But now, even though she must keep her 'permanent' 5:5 ratio, it seems that her hair is used to being parted unevenly! During a recent live event, Dahyun apparently swept her hair back, which went back to a 6:4 or 7:3 ratio.

Some comments include:

"Wow, with her hair parted straight down the middle, she looks even more mature and elegant"

"Sooooooooo pretty.....she's made another legend"

"So sweet and fresh!"

"I hope Dahyun gets to try however many different looks she pleases"

"Wow, she looked pretty with 5:5 during 'Fancy'..."

"Kind of reminds me of Tzuyu!"

"Gorgeous goddess T_______T"