Netizens impressed with aespa member Karina's singing skills

SM Entertainment's new rookie girl group aespa has officially begun preparing for their debut.

On October 26th, the entertainment company began unveiling the members to the new group beginning with Winter. The next member to be unveiled was Karina, who was known as SM Entertainment's trainee Yoo Jimin.

After much commotion over the group, many fans are excited to see the lease of aespa. A netizen recently shared a video of Karina's singing on social media as other netizens commented how impressed they are with her singing.

Many netizens complimented the new girl group member on an online community as they were amazed by Karina's exceptional singing voice.

Netizens' Commented:

"There's a reason why SM couldn't let her go. She sings so well and looks so pretty."

"I understand why SM kept her."



"Maybe she's the main vocal."



"She's a good singer."



"She's getting so much fame even before her debut."



"She must have gotten so much better now."



"She definitely is the main vocal."



"She's good."

