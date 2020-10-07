Netizens have mixed reactions to Oh My Girl member Seunghee's "clucking" advertisement for McDonald's

Recently, Oh My Girl member Seunghee filmed an advertisement for McDonald's new McChicken sandwich.

One netizen posted this advertisement on an online community as other netizens share their opinions on the commercial.

In the new advertisement, Seunghee boasts of her unique sparky charms as she displays various facial expressions describing how delicious the new menu is.

After taking a bite of the new McChicken, she experiences a mindblowing explosion as she clucks like a chicken.



Some netizens think this is a fresh new take on commercial and praise the girl group member for her close depiction of the chicken. However, there are some who think the commercial is too over-the-top and is not too appealing for a female idol group member to do. Currently, the video on YouTube has 1,900 downvotes compared to 1,600 upvotes. Comments were also disabled.

Netizens' Commented:

"I don't like this commercial at all."

"I think it's so cute. She's able to grab everyone's attention in that short time."



"I don't like that middle part with the strange effects, but I think Seunghee looked cute at the end."



"I didn't think much of it except that Seunghee was cute."



"This reminds me of Momoland's commercial lol."



"This is too noisy. It's not my taste."



"I think Seunghee's cute, but I don't like the commercial."



"I like Seunghee and the new burger, but I really don't like that middle strange part."



"I thought this commercial was so weird."

