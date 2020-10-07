SM Entertainment's founder Lee Soo Man leaves a congratulatory video after Lay launches 'Chromosome Entertainment Group'

It was recently reported that Lee Soo Man, the founder of SM Entertainment, left a congratulatory message to EXO member Lay.

A netizen posted a short video of the SM Entertainment founder giving his congratulatory message to the idol member.

Previously, Lay stated that he wanted to open his own company. On October 7, it was revealed that Lay started his own entertainment company called Chromosome Entertainment Group. In response, Lee Soo Man left a heartwarming message to encourage Lay in his future endeavor.

Lee Soo Man started the video with a greeting and expressed his excitement after hearing the news about Lay's new company. Lee Soo Man didn't hold back on his praise about Lay as he stated, "Lay had sparkling eyes ever since he was young and he was very diligent when learning to dance. He was diligent in everything he did."





Lee Soo Man added, "He values the relationship between people. And I heard he is going to establish an entertainment company, and I want to congratulate him. I believe he has the potential of becoming a producer and founder of the company as he showed much talent before. I'm certain that he will be able to create a company that will be number in China and also the world."