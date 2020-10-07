Fans are impressed with TWICE's Hangul handwriting especially the non-Korean members'

As TWICE celebrate their fifth anniversary, each member wrote handwritten letters in Hangul to their fans.

Many netizens and fans were impressed with the members' neat handwriting and were most impressed with the handwriting of the non-Korean members of the group.

The letters were revealed through TWICE's YouTube channel as the members also left a video message to their fans. October 20 marks the fifth anniversary of the girl group's debut, and the group expressed their gratitude towards their fandom that has been with them for the five years.

After the video was revealed, the handwriting of each member drew the attention of the netizens. In particular, netizens were amazed at the neat and uniform handwriting of member Sana.

Netizens commented, "Sana's handwriting is so pretty," She writes better than me too.", "I'm so drawn to Sana's handwriting. It looks like a font.", and "She writes better than a Korean person."

Momo, Sana, Mina, and Tzuyu, who are of different nationalities such as Japanese and Taiwanese, also wrote in Korean with perfect handwriting. Many netizens praised the members as they could see the effort the members put in learning Korean.



