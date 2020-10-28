15

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul and Whee In become powerful matriarchs in the new concept teaser images for their upcoming album 'Travel'

MAMAMOO continues to prepare to release their upcoming album 'Travel' as they release another set of individual teaser concept photos of the members.

Previously, the girl group unveiled teaser photos for Solar and Hwa Sa. On October 29 at midnight KST, another set of teaser photos of members Moon Byul and Whee In was released. The two girls show off a powerful vibe in the teaser photos as they become the matriarchs with their piercing gaze.

MAMAMOO's album 'Travel' will include their title track "Aya" and will be released on November 3 KST. So stay tuned for more teasers until then.

