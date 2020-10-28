18

3

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

GFriend unveil sweet 'My Girls' concept photos for their upcoming album '回: Walpurgis Night'

GFriend unveiled another set of teasers prior to their comeback with the upcoming album '回: Walpurgis Night'.

The girls have been showing off a more sensual and mature look in their previous teasers as they became businesswomen showing off a more mature side. On October 29 at midnight KST, the girls show a more sweet and cute charm as they pose in front of the camera in pastel-colored attire.

GFriend is scheduled to release their new album '回: Walpurgis Night' on November 9 at 6 PM. Check out the concept photos as you wait for their album.

amsterdam-korean9 pts 50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago

Gfriends visuals keep getting better & better!

