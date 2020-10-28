STAYC is ready for their debut as the girls look stunning in their new teaser image

STAYC is preparing to make their debut with their first single 'Star To A Young Culture' as they continue to unveil new concept photos.

On October 29 at midnight KST, STAYC unveiled the group teaser photo. In the photo, all the members look stunning as they are ready for their debut. The girls stand out in the dark black background as they boast of unparalleled beauty.

The new girl group STAYC will be debuting as they release their single 'Star To A Young Culture' on November 12 at 6 PM KST.