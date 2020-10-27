20

Posted by haydn-an

MAMAMOO's Solar and Hwa Sa show off their alluring charms in the individual concept photos for their upcoming album 'Travel'

MAMAMOO continues to prepare to release their upcoming album 'Travel' as they release individual teaser concept photos of each member.

On October 28 at midnight KST, the girl group unveiled teaser photos for Solar and Hwa Sa. The two girls show a vastly different concept as Solar depicts a goddess while Hwa Sa depicts a female warrior. The two girls boast of an alluring charm in each of their photos even though they show off contrasting vibes.

MAMAMOO's album 'Travel' will include their title track "Aya" and will be released on November 3 KST. So stay tuned for more teasers until then.

