4

1

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

'League of Legends' K-pop group K/DA (ft. (G)I-DLE's Soyeon & Miyeon) announces 1st mini-album 'All Out' + track preview

AKP STAFF

'League of Legends' virtual K-pop group K/DA is releasing new music soon.

The group features (G)I-DLE's Soyeon and Miyeon as the voices of Akali and Ahri, respectively. Evelynn was voiced by Madison Beer in "Pop/Stars" and by Bea Miller in "The Baddest", while Kai'Sa was voiced by Jaira Burns in "Pop/Stars" and by Wolftyla in "The Baddest". They'll be coming back with their first mini-album 'All Out' on November 6th, and the girls have a brand new look from "Pop/Stars".

They've also released a preview for track "Drum Go Dum", which looks like it may be a Kai'Sa focused track. Check it out below and get ready for November 6th.

  1. (G)I-DLE
  2. Miyeon
  3. Soyeon
0 991 Share 80% Upvoted
(Jessica H.o.) Jessi
Jessi says label CEO Psy is a genius
6 days ago   11   13,365

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND