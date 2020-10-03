'League of Legends' K-pop group K/DA (ft. (G)I-DLE's Soyeon & Miyeon) announces 1st mini-album 'All Out' + track preview

'League of Legends' virtual K-pop group K/DA is releasing new music soon.



The group features (G)I-DLE's Soyeon and Miyeon as the voices of Akali and Ahri, respectively. Evelynn was voiced by Madison Beer in "Pop/Stars" and by Bea Miller in "The Baddest", while Kai'Sa was voiced by Jaira Burns in "Pop/Stars" and by Wolftyla in "The Baddest". They'll be coming back with their first mini-album 'All Out' on November 6th, and the girls have a brand new look from "Pop/Stars".

They've also released a preview for track "Drum Go Dum", which looks like it may be a Kai'Sa focused track. Check it out below and get ready for November 6th.