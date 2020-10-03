8

8

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

K-pop groups are timing their releases on international time instead of Korean time

AKP STAFF

Korean groups are starting to time their releases to match the American market.

Well, some of them that can afford to do it are, anyway. Most K-pop groups release songs at 6PM KST to take advantage of various factors, including chart-freezing time in Korea. However, big groups like BTSBLACKPINK, and SuperM are taking another route and releasing at 1PM KST - or midnight EST. 

These groups are trying to target the American market instead of the Korean market, and they can definitely afford to. BTS, BLACKPINK, and SuperM do well on Korean charts no matter what time they're released. Additionally, many comeback stages are happening on American TV shows rather than on the traditional Korean music show.

While some netizens believe that this just goes to show that K-pop is starting to really make a mark on international grounds. However, others are cautious and believe that K-pop may be starting to lose its Korean character.

What do you think?

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. BTS
  3. SuperM
7 3,990 Share 50% Upvoted

4

k_kid5,755 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

I don't think it's necessarily a bad thing for big groups who can afford to do it. Unless, Kpop actually does start to lose its Korean aspect in their music and starts to focus all their energy mostly on trying to break into the American market by making it sound as western as possible.

Share

0

9sfa196 pts 55 seconds ago 0
55 seconds ago

I’m a kpop fan myself and I’m a huge fan of bts (but not obsessive) and I appreciate their songs but I have never stayed up to wait for a song my entire life no matter how much I like the group or artist. I watch the music video or see it on twitter when I wake up. Sometimes I’ll be like oh bts have released a song I’ll listen to it when I wake up but I don’t wait for it. The part about kpop losing its korean aspect I think that it isn’t as straight forward as to say it has or it hasn’t. Due to the population of korea and the fact that they don’t speak English as first language, before kpop became big internationally only korean people listened to the songs however, American and British artists songs are listened to internationally for many years and the American music market is very big despite the population not being that big compared to China and India. Many kpop entertainment industries have been trying to break into the American market for years now and that’s cuz it will be more revenue and they want to expand out globally rather than staying working korean and mainly Asia. This is expected from any business company. I understand people are worried about it becoming too Americanised but isn’t that what people want. They say they want more recognition for their fav groups from American people but these groups can only do it if they occasionally release Songs written in English or promote in American or the uk. In addition, let’s say an American artists starts promoting in korea by realising songs with korean lyrics and going on korean tv, would that mean the American aspect of them is gone. With these groups al they are doing is exploring new fields.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND